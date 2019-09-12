Leadership changes become effective in San Marcos

San Marcos city staff has undergone reorganization of management including appointments of director of public safety, police chief and assistant city manager.

San Marcos City Manager Bert Lumbreras announced the three leadership changes Aug. 27 that became effective this month due to reorganization following the retirement of Assistant City Manager Collette Jamison.

“Collette’s retirement after 30 years of distinguished service is a huge loss for our organization,” Lumbreras said. “However, I am proud of our effort over the last two years to position ourselves to be able to place the right people in the right places to achieve continued success.”

After five years as chief of police, Chase Stapp transitions into the interim director of public safety. This is a new position overseeing police, fire, emergency management, municipal court and neighborhood enhancement.

Bob Klett, former assistant police chief for five years, will be taking over as interim police chief. As required by civil service law, the confirmation of the appointment of interim police chief Bob Klett will be considered during the Sept. 17 city council meeting.

Stephanie Reyes, former chief of staff for the city manager, was appointed as interim assistant city manager, replacing Jamison. Reyes has spent the last 18 years in various positions within the city.

Other positions within the city can be found on the City of San Marcos website.

