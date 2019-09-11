Hundreds of band alumni celebrate 100 years at Bobcat Stadium

The Bobcat marching band was joined by hundreds of alumni at the first home football game.

The Texas State Marching Band was joined by over a hundred Bobcat band alumni to celebrate their 100-year anniversary this weekend for the football team’s first home game against Wyoming after a century of traditions and success.

Nicknamed “The Pride of the Hill Country”, the Bobcat band began in 1919 as a group of student musicians. It has since evolved to one of the largest spirit organizations on campus with over 300 members this season. The passion among every member over the years has separated the Bobcats from the rest.

“Our history makes us unique,” senior drum major Donovan Allen said. “The culture we have created here has been unreal. Our history sets us apart and not many universities can say that.”

The Bobcats had their first marching performance at Bobcat Stadium of the season on Saturday to kick off the Centennial Anniversary as Bobcat Marching Band alumni joined the band in the stands as well as the during the halftime performance. A rehearsal took place hours before the game as they went through the performance routine. Many alumni from recent years and earlier years reconnected with their Bobcat family for a historic weekend.

“It’s a lot of fun and a great experience to go out and play in front of a crowd,” junior drum major Amy Gravell said. “This band is a very talented group and I am looking forward to the shows and competitions we have this year.”

This season has already proven remarkable for the Bobcat band, who started the season in front of 98,000 screaming fans at Kyle Field during halftime against Texas A&M on Thursday, August 26. The audience was the largest that the band has ever performed for.

“When we go somewhere as a band like Kyle Field, we build a great relationship with the people we’re around,” Allen said. “This is my first year as a drum major, so it is important to make sure everyone is together and on the same page.”

The ‘Cats recently went viral in the wake of the A&M game from an Aggie student who perceived the band as being out of line. The joke proved to be on the A&M fan, who was obliterated by a viral tweet from a TXST defender. The tweet featured a screenshot from the Collegiate Band Directors National Association earlier this year, who announced the Bobcat Band as one of five schools selected for excellence.

“The jury review process for the selection of university marching band shows for video presentation at the 2019 CBDNA National Conference is now complete,” the email stated. “The CBDNA Athletic Ban Committee is pleased to announce the following schools were chosen representing the best of achievement and excellence in performance and effectiveness.”

Texas State fans still have five opportunities to see the Bobcats perform this season at Bobcat Stadium. The workload may be difficult, but the Bobcats perform consistently because of their personable, committed team and directors, according to sophomore clarinet player Astri Smith.

“The directors take the time to get to know people by name,” Smith said. “The environment created here is how we are able to be efficient and get a lot of work done.”

To add to their packed halftime performances, the Bobcats have a list of shows and competitions throughout the year, including a performance at the Area D UIL Marching Contest in October. The following week, the Bobcats perform at the Bands of America Super-Regional Contest and the Veterans Day Ceremony on the Quad on November 11.

“We work hard to have a couple shows a year,” Smith said. “The product and performance we create and seeing the impact we have on others is what makes this band special.”

For more information regarding the Bobcat Marching Band, visit the website at txstate.edu/bands or follow the marching band on Facebook or Twitter.

