Discourse surrounding Capes Dam preservation continues at Commissioners Court meeting

The Hays County Commissioners Court discussed new services for veterans in Hays County, preservation of Capes Dam and various actions regarding speed limits and parking.

The court authorized the execution of a previously amended agreement between Austin Recovery Inc. and the Hays County Veteran’s Treatment Court. This action allowed for two additional services to be provided for veteran care, including 48-hour observation and peer recovery services. These services are provided at no additional cost as it will be funded by the Texas Veteran’s Commission grant.

Following was an authorization to execute an addendum to a Professional Services Agreement with Vista Planning & Design in regards to the preservation of Capes Dam. This addendum extends the PSA by preparing for a presentation to the San Marcos City Council; the presentation will consist of a study performed on the San Marcos River, particularly a section east of I-35. Judge Ruben Becerra asserted he is in favor of conservation but has no intent to circumvent the city’s will.

The court also discussed possible action to change speed limits on various roads, for example River Mountain Road from the FM 3237 intersection to the entrance of the River Mountain Ranch subdivision may be established as 30 mph. A public hearing was held and no dissenting opinions were provided. In addition, a “No Parking” zone was authorized on Hays County property across from Lehman High School due to large trucks taking up space.

The Hays County Commisioners Court meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m.

