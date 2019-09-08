(Photo Gallery) Texas State football vs. Wyoming Sept. 7, 2019

A member of the Skydive Spaceland crew drops into the stadium with a Texas State flag before kickoff at Sept. 7 game against Wyoming.
Texas State junior wide receiver Caleb Twyford (24) sprints up the field past Wyoming defenders during Sept. 7 game against Wyoming at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State Bobcat fans cheer for the team after junior wide receiver Caleb Twyford scores the first touchdown of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys Sept. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State returner Jah'Mare Sheread (1) returns a kick Sept. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.
The Texas State Strutters perform their kick line routine during the halftime show Sept. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State wide receiver Lester James (9) tackles a Wyoming Cowboy at Bobcat Stadium on Sept.7 at the Bobcats' first home game of the season.
Texas State quarterback Gresch Jensen (2) prepares to pass a football during Sept. 7 game against Wyoming at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel jumps to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys Sept. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State defenders push back on a Wyoming running back to prevent him from making it into the endzone Sept. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.
