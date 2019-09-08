(Photo Gallery) Texas State football vs. Wyoming Sept. 7, 2019

Kate Connors and Katelyn Lester
September 8, 2019
Filed under Football, Gallery, Multimedia, Sports

  • A member of the Skydive Spaceland crew drops into the stadium with a Texas State flag before kickoff at Sept. 7 game against Wyoming.

    Kate Connors

  • Texas State junior wide receiver Caleb Twyford (24) sprints up the field past Wyoming defenders during Sept. 7 game against Wyoming at Bobcat Stadium.

    Kate Connors

  • Texas State Bobcat fans cheer for the team after junior wide receiver Caleb Twyford scores the first touchdown of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys Sept. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.

    Kate Connors

  • Texas State returner Jah'Mare Sheread (1) returns a kick Sept. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.

    Katelyn Lester

  • The Texas State Strutters perform their kick line routine during the halftime show Sept. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.

    Katelyn Lester

  • Texas State wide receiver Lester James (9) tackles a Wyoming Cowboy at Bobcat Stadium on Sept.7 at the Bobcats' first home game of the season.

    Katelyn Lester

  • Texas State quarterback Gresch Jensen (2) prepares to pass a football during Sept. 7 game against Wyoming at Bobcat Stadium.

    Katelyn Lester

  • Texas State wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel jumps to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys Sept. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.

    Kate Connors

  • Texas State defenders push back on a Wyoming running back to prevent him from making it into the endzone Sept. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.

    Kate Connors

