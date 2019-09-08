(Podcast) Editor’s Note: All About the Star

Jakob Rodriguez, Editor in Chief
September 8, 2019
Filed under Inside the Newsroom, Multimedia, Podcasts, University

Editor in Chief Jakob Rodriguez breaks down why student media is important, how the Star is run internally and what goes into building a student media program. Jakob is joined by faculty members and mentors to paint the picture of what makes Texas State unique.

Graphic by Megan Hicks
Song by Gilberto Guerra

