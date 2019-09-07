Bobcat soccer falls short out West to UTEP Miners

Midfielder Mackenzie Smith, who scored the sole goal for the Bobcats, clears the ball from the box. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Bobcat soccer lost their nation-setting 17-match undefeated streak on Friday, falling 2-1 to the University of Texas- El Paso in a tight battle on the road.

The ‘Cats are still undefeated at home and now sit at a 4-1 record for the season.

The contest was largely a back and forth affair, with both teams reaching the double digits in shots. UTEP paced both teams with 14 shots and 8 on goal, while Texas State racked up 10 shots with 4 on goal.

After a scoreless 18 initial minutes, Bobcat midfielder Mackenzie Smith got things going with a header off of a corner kick from junior Renny Moore to set Texas State at a 1-0 advantage.

Bobcat goalie Heather Martin had her work cut out for her leading up to half time, saving 3 shots on goal late in the first half before surrendering a penalty kick to UTEP’s Lauren Crenshaw to even the score at 1-1.

In the second half, the Miners came out swinging with 8 shots attempted and four on goal. In the 78thminute, UTEP’s Jojo Ngongo sent a crossing pass through the box to Kami Fisher, who managed to sneak the ball into the left corner to take a 2-1 lead that the Bobcats would never recover from.

Despite the loss, the Bobcats still sit at an impressive 4-1 season record and will look to improve to 5-1 on the road against New Mexico State on Sunday.

