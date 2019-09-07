Motorcycle accident results in one fatality

Sonia Garcia, News Editor
September 7, 2019
San Marcos Police are investigating a motorcycle collision that resulted in one fatality on Post Road, Friday, Sept. 6.

Justin David Malott (7/11/1989) was found victim of a single vehicle accident in a 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle and pronounced deceased by Hays County Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. San Marcos Police, Fire and Hays County EMS were dispatched to the 1800 block of Post Rd for a motorcycle collision with a tree.

The San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team concluded that Malott was going northbound on Post Road before leaving the roadway to the right and impacting into a tree.

This is the seventh traffic fatality in San Marcos for 2019.

