Motorcycle accident results in one fatality
September 7, 2019
Filed under Breaking, In Brief, News, San Marcos
San Marcos Police are investigating a motorcycle collision that resulted in one fatality on Post Road, Friday, Sept. 6.
Justin David Malott (7/11/1989) was found victim of a single vehicle accident in a 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle and pronounced deceased by Hays County Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
At approximately 12:10 a.m. San Marcos Police, Fire and Hays County EMS were dispatched to the 1800 block of Post Rd for a motorcycle collision with a tree.
The San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team concluded that Malott was going northbound on Post Road before leaving the roadway to the right and impacting into a tree.
This is the seventh traffic fatality in San Marcos for 2019.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.