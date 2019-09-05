Train hits car near Guadalupe street

A train hit a car on Guadalupe and is now blocking the intersection according to City of San Marcos officials. Officials are unaware of the number of people affected or the scope of damage to the vehicle or it’s occupants. Police are on the scene.

Officials are asking residents to find alternative routes and are unaware of how long the train will be stalled on the intersection.

The University Star will update this story as details become available.

