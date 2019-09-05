Train hits car near Guadalupe street
A train hit a car on Guadalupe and is now blocking the intersection according to City of San Marcos officials. Officials are unaware of the number of people affected or the scope of damage to the vehicle or it’s occupants. Police are on the scene.
Officials are asking residents to find alternative routes and are unaware of how long the train will be stalled on the intersection.
The University Star will update this story as details become available.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.