Texas State shows Bobcat Pride with Spirit Friday

A Texas State student follows along with the cheerleaders to show support for the team Aug. 29 at the football game against Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Photo credit: Photo by Kate Connors

When it comes to school spirit, Texas State has a great deal of pride within its students, education, organizations and athletics, but tends to struggle with student participation. School spirit may be apparent but it is not as prevalent as other similar-sized colleges or universities.

“Spirit Friday” has been a tradition for over five years as a way to bring school spirit to campus by encouraging students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear Texas State gear. The idea is to create a sea of maroon or gold clothing each Friday throughout the year. Students are encouraged to post pictures to social media using the hashtags #TXST, #EatEmUp or #EatEmUpCats.

The word about Spirit Friday has been shared over social media and via student events, as well as President Trauth’s recent speech on Bobcat Pride. Although a significant amount of people can be seen wearing maroon and gold, some students have yet to hear of the tradition.

Kelsey Evans, exercise and sports science sophomore, was unaware of Spirit Friday but is not opposed to participating and would love for more people to do the same.

“It would be cool to see everyone on campus wearing maroon and gold or Texas State shirts,” Evans said. “If there are tours going on, it would be (nice) for the parents and students taking a tour of campus to see all the students’ spirit.”

Other students aware of the spirit day expressed the initiative as a great way to show Bobcat Pride in various ways.

Brianna Rodriguez, history junior, knew of the tradition and thinks it is a great way to become involved and show love for the university in numerous ways.

“Spirit Friday is a cool idea and a way to get involved, even if it’s as simple as wearing a shirt, there is still visible support,” Rodriguez said. “I think it would be cool for students to represent the college they attend or organization as well to show support in multiple ways.”

President Trauth spoke on the long-time tradition in creating a more united community within Texas State. She discussed the annual “Trade-Up” option, where students can trade a shirt from another university for a Texas State shirt.

“(‘Trade-Up’) is an opportunity for students to demonstrate Texas State is a leader in university sportsmanship, and our athletic events provide a model for safety, civility and team pride,” Trauth said. “I do not like seeing our students wear other universities’ apparel.”

Bobcat Pride often peaks every year during Homecoming week as the Student Association for Campus Activities (SACA) puts on a week’s worth of events to increase students excitement for the home football game. In spreading the word of the weekly spirit tradition, individuals on campus may further their school pride months after homecoming.

With a new school year comes new events and increased opportunities to participate in Spirit Friday’s and show Bobcat Pride.

