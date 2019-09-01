Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 24

Andrew Zimmel and Jakob Rodriguez discuss the football team’s recent game against Texas A&M and its Sept. 7 game against Wyoming. Furthermore, the crew discusses volleyball’s opening weekend as well as the soccer team.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.