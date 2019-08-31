Texas State volleyball splits season opener

The Bobcats split 1-1 in their doubleheader season opener at home on Friday, defeating the Liberty Flames 3-1 and falling to the 14th-ranked University of Southern California Trojans 3-1 as well.

The Bobcats got off to a hot start in their first court appearance of the season at noon, defeating the Flames 25-13 in the first set. Though Texas State dropped the second set in a nail biter 26-24, the ‘Cats would bounce back and take the next sets 25-21 and 25-18.

Senior Cheyenne Huskey led the team with 16 kills followed by freshman Courtney Heiser with 13. In her first collegiate game, Heiser would also add in 10 digs to her count, a tally only behind sophomore defensive specialist Kayla Granado with 11.

The second game saw Texas State contend with nationally-ranked USC. The Bobcats shocked the Trojans in the first set with a surprising 28-26 victory before the Trojans came back with a vengeance, capturing the second and third sets 25-15 and 25-17 respectively.

In the final set, Texas State battled hard, making a sizable lead before ultimately falling 25-23 in the decisive fourth set.

Huskey, who has already made a name for herself this season as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, led the team again with 13 kills, while Heiser and sophomore Kenedi Rutherford had 10 kills apiece. Heiser again also led the team in digs with 11 in total.

Texas State closes out their opening weekend at home against Northern Iowa at 7:00 pm at Strahan Arena.

Viewed 64 times, 64 visits today