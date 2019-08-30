Suspect involved in road rage incident found and arrested
Wanted suspect Jorge Enriquez, 33, was taken into custody at the Nueces County Courthouse this morning due to a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.
On June 26, San Marcos Police Department received a call of a road rage incident in the downtown area. Enriquez reportedly used his vehicle to block in another vehicle.
“He then threw a beer can at the driver’s side window of the vehicle and attacked the driver, causing injury. As the victim attempted to drive away, Enriquez used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle,” the press release states.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27 at approximately 5:58 p.m. Enriquez was seen entering his apartment at 700 Bracewood, where he then fled from officers attempting to issue the warrant for his arrest, resulting in the assistance of Hays County SWAT. Enriquez was not found in his residence and was just taken into custody by the Nueces County Sheriff’s office.
According to the press release, Enriquez had a scheduled court hearing Friday morning in Nueces County.
