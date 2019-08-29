Photo Gallery: Best of #TXSTMoveIn

Jaden Edison, Multimedia Editor
August 29, 2019
Filed under Gallery, Life and Arts, Multimedia
Incoming freshman Abby Cooper rolls her belongings on a cart into Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall on Aug. 17 on Student Center Drive.
Incoming freshmen Chase Toupal (left) and Hunter Conway walk their belongings into Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall on Aug. 17 on Student Center Drive.
Incoming freshman Jaclyn De La Garza (right) poses for a photo with her dad, Rick Campos, on Aug. 17 outside of Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall on Student Center Drive.
Incoming freshman Kellen Livingston moves his belongings into Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall on Aug. 18 on Student Center Drive.
Incoming freshman Adam Dewind leads his family and belongings into Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall on Aug. 17 on Student Center Drive.
