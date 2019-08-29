Photo Gallery: Best of #TXSTMoveIn

Jaden Edison, Multimedia Editor
August 29, 2019
Filed under Gallery, Life and Arts, Multimedia

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Incoming freshman Abby Cooper rolls her belongings on a cart into Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall on Aug. 17 on Student Center Drive.

    Jaden Edison

    Incoming+freshman+Abby+Cooper+rolls+her+belongings+on+a+cart+into+Gaillardia+and+Chautauqua+Hall+on+Aug.+17+on+Student+Center+Drive.

  • Incoming freshmen Chase Toupal (left) and Hunter Conway walk their belongings into Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall on Aug. 17 on Student Center Drive.

    Jaden Edison

    Incoming+freshmen+Chase+Toupal+%28left%29+and+Hunter+Conway+walk+their+belongings+into+Gaillardia+and+Chautauqua+Hall+on+Aug.+17+on+Student+Center+Drive.

  • Incoming freshman Jaclyn De La Garza (right) poses for a photo with her dad, Rick Campos, on Aug. 17 outside of Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall on Student Center Drive.

    Jaden Edison

    Incoming+freshman+Jaclyn+De+La+Garza+%28right%29+poses+for+a+photo+with+her+dad%2C+Rick+Campos%2C+on+Aug.+17+outside+of+Gaillardia+and+Chautauqua+Hall+on+Student+Center+Drive.

  • Incoming freshman Kellen Livingston moves his belongings into Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall on Aug. 18 on Student Center Drive.

    Jaden Edison

    Incoming+freshman+Kellen+Livingston+moves+his+belongings+into+Gaillardia+and+Chautauqua+Hall+on+Aug.+18+on+Student+Center+Drive.

  • Incoming freshman Adam Dewind leads his family and belongings into Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall on Aug. 17 on Student Center Drive.

    Jaden Edison

    Incoming+freshman+Adam+Dewind+leads+his+family+and+belongings+into+Gaillardia+and+Chautauqua+Hall+on+Aug.+17+on+Student+Center+Drive.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Viewed 78 times, 78 visits today