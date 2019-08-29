Student Government works toward projects for fall semester

This was the first Student Government meeting with the Benbow-Tucker administration presiding

This was the first Student Government meeting with the Benbow-Tucker administration presiding

The first fall 2019 Student Government meeting was held Monday at 7 p.m. in the LBJ Teaching Theater under new administration, led by Student Body President Corey Benbow and Vice President Tucker Thompson. The meeting proposed new legislation, task forces, student outreach and new Student Senator confirmation for the school year.

During the meeting, Student Senators proposed legislation that had been drafted over the summer to make amendments to issues concerning campus life. Included in the legislation was the “Free Speech Resolution,” which proposed measures Student Government can take to protect free speech rights of students while limiting the escalation of protests.

Another resolution discussed was “The Living Wage Act,” which would encourage the university to raise on-campus student worker pay to $10 an hour by spring 2020 and $15 an hour by fall 2020 to decrease food insecurity and establish financial stability for students.

Student Body President Benbow addressed the progress made over the summer by creating food insecurity lockers, more accessible parking and free menstrual hygiene products on campus.

Two task forces were designed over the summer to cultivate student outreach with campus climate and student safety reform. A Campus Climate Task Force has been created to survey students on the overall attitude and standards of the student body and Greek life. Additionally, a Campus Safety Task Force was implemented to provide the best approaches for increasing safety measures at the university.

Any interested Texas State student can apply to participate in these task forces if they are wanting to make changes on campus concerning these topics by going to the Student Government website.

Further, President Benbow discussed a fundraising project titled Diversity Week: Living in Our Truth, which will take place from October 25 to November 2 with the help of several donations and contributions from campus.

Five new Student Senators at-large were confirmed during the meeting, including Tyreonta Norman, Matthew Gonzales, Brett Bailey, Ry Struck and Preston Nieves.

Student Government meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7 p.m. in the LBJ Teaching Theater. The next meeting is scheduled for September 9. Additional information on the meeting agenda can be found on the Student Government website.

