SMPD assists U.S. Marshals and Hays County Sheriff’s Office with arrest on Bishop St.

The U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force served an arrest warrant in relation to terroristic threat, theft and attempted kidnapping on the 700 block of Bishop St. for a warrant issued in Comal County.

According to a city press release on Aug. 27, at approximately 8:39 p.m. the Hays County SWAT team assisted the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force with the arrest.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals, and armed and barricaded subject surrendered to SWAT team members following a two hours stand off. Warrants were filed by the New Braunfels Police Department.

“The warrants were filed by the New Braunfels Police Department charging Julio Vazquez, 31, with two outstanding felonies and one misdemeanor,” the press release stated.

After conducting a fugitive investigation, and receiving information after the fact, it was determined that Vasquez was hiding with a “well known” associate in San Marcos. According to the press release, investigators with the task force initiated surveillance Tuesday morning in an attempt to apprehend Vazquez.

Following several hours, Marshals on the scene confirmed that Vazquez was inside a third party residence of a known associate, according to the U.S. Marshal press release.

“At approximately 7:30 p.m., members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force surrounded and approached the residence and commanded Vazquez to surrender to authorities outside the residence,” the press release stated.

However, according to press release, task force members received information that Vasquez was inside the dwelling with a firearm and that he would use it on law enforcement personnel on-scene, so they requested assistance from the Hays County SWAT team.

Following the SWAT team’s arrival, Vazquez surrendered to law enforcement officers on scene and was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 9:40 p.m. and transported to the Hays County Jail for charges filed in Comal County.

