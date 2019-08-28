SMPD search for man involved in road rage incident downtown

San Marcos Police are searching for a man who was involved in a road rage incident in downtown San Marcos, and later ran from police.

According to a press release issued by the city on June 26, SMPD received a call regarding a road rage incident that occurred in the downtown area.

During that incident, the press release states that Jorge Enriquez, 33, intentionally used his vehicle to block in another vehicle.

“He then threw a beer can at the driver’s side window of the vehicle and attacked the driver, causing injury. As the victim attempted to drive away, Enriquez used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle,” the press release states.

According to the press release, on Tuesday, SMPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Enriquez for aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The warrant was issued in relation to the road rage incident that occurred in June. At approximately 5:58 p.m., SMPD detectives observed Enriquez driving to his residence in the 700 block of Bracewood Circle and attempted to contact him. However, the press release states Enriquez barricaded himself in his apartment.

“Enriquez parked his vehicle, ran into his apartment, and barricaded himself inside. Detectives notified the Hays County SWAT team at that time and requested their assistance. Law enforcement officers surrounded the apartment, and obtained a search warrant to enter his residence. Enriquez was not located inside the home,” the press release stated.

At this time, the whereabouts of Enriquez are unknown. He is considered violent, and any person with information about Enriquez is asked to contact SMPD Detective Patrick Aubry at 512.753.2306 or by email at[email protected].

