Police arrest aggravated robbery suspect
On Friday, Aug. 23, John Edward Muzquiz, 21, of San Marcos, was arrested in Guadalupe County in relation to a string of armed robberies on Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 at The Cedars Apartments, 1101 Leah Ave. according to a press release by city officials.
“On Thursday, Aug. 15 at approximately 10 p.m., San Marcos Police Department officers responded to two separate reports of aggravated robbery at The Cedars Apartments,” stated the press release.
According to city officials, detectives were able to identify Muzquiz as the suspect and issued two warrants for aggravated robbery.
“On Thursday, Aug. 22, SMPD again received numerous calls about robberies occurring at The Cedars Apartments, one occurring at approximately 10:43 p.m. and the second at approximately 10:47 p.m. Both victims reported a Hispanic male with facial tattoos approaching with a gun. SMPD also identified Muzquiz as the suspect in these robberies,” stated the release.
Muzquiz is being held in Hays County Jail with two counts of aggravated robbery for the Aug. 15 incidents. He is awaiting further charges.
