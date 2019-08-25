Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 23

Claire Partain, Colton McWilliams, Andrew Zimmel, and Jakob Rodriguez
August 25, 2019
Filed under Football, Multimedia, Podcasts, Sports, Volleyball

Sports Editor Claire Pertain and sports reporter Colton McWilliams discuss Texas State’s Volleyball team. Then, Texas State Sports Prez Andrew Zimmel and Editor in Chief Jakob Rodriguez talk Tyler Vitt, Texas State Football and the upcoming fall schedule.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.

