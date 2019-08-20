Video: #TXSTMoveIn: Parent Edition

On the last day of #TXSTMoveIn, we visited Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall and asked the parents of incoming freshmen to use one word to describe the feeling of their children moving away from home. Here’s what those parents had to say.

If you enjoy our content and support student media, you can give us a follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @UniversityStar! You can also visit our website at www.universitystar.com.

Viewed 129 times, 129 visits today