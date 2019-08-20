Video: #TXSTMoveIn: Parent Edition
August 20, 2019
Filed under Life and Arts, Multimedia, Video
On the last day of #TXSTMoveIn, we visited Gaillardia and Chautauqua Hall and asked the parents of incoming freshmen to use one word to describe the feeling of their children moving away from home. Here’s what those parents had to say.
