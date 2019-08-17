Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 22
August 17, 2019
Filed under Football, Multimedia, Podcasts, Sports
Editor in chief Jakob Rodriguez and sports reporter Colton McWilliams discuss Texas State’s current quarterback situation. Reporter Sean Anchondo calls in to preview the football team’s Nov. 9 matchup vs. South Alabama and more.
‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.