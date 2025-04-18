Jack Burke leads men’s golf at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial

Jack Burke led the Texas State Bobcats for the second tournament in a row at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the Birdwood Golf Course Monday-Tuesday.

The Bobcats fired a team total of 2-under 282 in the opening 18 holes. The team placed eighth after firing rounds of 26 over 878 (282-290-306).

The No. 11 Florida State Seminoles opened the tournament with every player carding under par to fire a team total of 17-under 267. The Seminoles took the first-place title, shooting 13-under 839 (267-274-298).

No. 13 Virginia took second place, shooting 8-under 844 (281-276-287), while No. 27 Northwestern placed third after shooting even par 852 (278-280-294).

Burke opened the tournament with a 5-under 66, which led to his 1-over 214 (66-72-76) finish. Burke placed tied for 14 following a tied for 10 finish shooting 3-under 210 (72-68-70) at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate March 23-25.

Sakke Siltala shot 2-under 69 in the second round of 18 holes, his lowest round of the tournament. Siltala placed tied for 32 after shooting 5-over 218 (72-69-77).

Ben Loveard and Jaxon Donaldson fired their lowest rounds of the tournament in the second round, carding 1-over 72. Loveard ended the tournament tied for 45, shooting 9-over 222 (72-75-75). Donaldson fired 14-over 227 (72-77-78) to place tied for 56.

Brannan Cox rounded out Bobcat scoring with a tied-for-70 finish, firing 19-over 232 (77-74-81).

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Madison, Miss., for the Sun Belt Conference Championship at the Annandale Golf Club from April 21-24.