Jack Burke leads men’s golf at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
April 18, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

Jack Burke led the Texas State Bobcats for the second tournament in a row at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the Birdwood Golf Course Monday-Tuesday.

The Bobcats fired a team total of 2-under 282 in the opening 18 holes. The team placed eighth after firing rounds of 26 over 878 (282-290-306).

The No. 11 Florida State Seminoles opened the tournament with every player carding under par to fire a team total of 17-under 267. The Seminoles took the first-place title, shooting 13-under 839 (267-274-298).

No. 13 Virginia took second place, shooting 8-under 844 (281-276-287), while No. 27 Northwestern placed third after shooting even par 852 (278-280-294).

Burke opened the tournament with a 5-under 66, which led to his 1-over 214 (66-72-76) finish. Burke placed tied for 14 following a tied for 10 finish shooting 3-under 210 (72-68-70) at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate March 23-25.

Sakke Siltala shot 2-under 69 in the second round of 18 holes, his lowest round of the tournament. Siltala placed tied for 32 after shooting 5-over 218 (72-69-77).

Ben Loveard and Jaxon Donaldson fired their lowest rounds of the tournament in the second round, carding 1-over 72. Loveard ended the tournament tied for 45, shooting 9-over 222 (72-75-75). Donaldson fired 14-over 227 (72-77-78) to place tied for 56.

Brannan Cox rounded out Bobcat scoring with a tied-for-70 finish, firing 19-over 232 (77-74-81).

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Madison, Miss., for the Sun Belt Conference Championship at the Annandale Golf Club from April 21-24.

