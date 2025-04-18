The Edge
86° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

TXST partnership provides healthcare training programs, combat growing job demand

Lesdy Hernandez, News Reporter
April 18, 2025
Abby Funderburk

As the demand for healthcare services continues to riseTXST’s Continuing Education Office has partnered with MedCerts to offer seven healthcare online programs for non-traditional students.

According to the Texas Hospital Association, 40% of Texas counties’ primary care health needs are not being met.

MedCerts, a national online medical training company, provides over 55 online healthcare training programs ranging from healthcare to IT professional development careers, with some programs equaling up to 17 college credits.

Under the TXST partnership, students can apply to one of seven healthcare certification training programs including: electronic health records and reimbursement specialist, medical assistant, professional coder, medical front office and electronic health records, medication care coordinator, pharmacy technician professional and medical front office assistant and administration specialist.

Jorge Lopez, director for continuing education, said the partnership would offer flexible and affordable online healthcare programs compared to traditional healthcare training programs.

“They’re [MedCerts Programs] well priced in the field for those types of courses, and also they offer career service assistance as well as student mentoring to make sure the students do well in the courses that they’re taking with MedCerts,” Lopez said.

The partnership aims to help better prepare non-traditional students and adult learners going into the job market in an easy way, according to Lopez.

“We have students who don’t want to go to college right now and training can help [students] get a career started, entry level career,” Lopez said. “Once they get exposed to the working environment their career, they can go into their bachelor’s, master’s and doctorates degrees with the university.”

In October 2020, Kayla Mack, a now certified pharmacy technician and MedCerts Ambassador, took a MedCerts program in hopes of aiding her struggle with finding a degree that interests her and working other jobs.

Mack said the program was easy to use and found she could build the program to fit her work schedule and personal life.

“I made sure, once I was getting off work, I would do maybe two to three hours [of MedCerts lessons], so I wouldn’t fall behind or lose track of where I was, so I just made sure I set up like a schedule that worked for me, which you’re able to do,” Mack said.

MedCerts programs allow students up to 3-6 months to complete, totaling around 16 to 20 hours a week of coursework.

After finishing the physical technician program, Mack said she felt motivated to go back to university and encouraged students to do their own research before applying.

“I think from there, if you feel like that’d be like a good choice for you, then I would say, go with it, but overall, I had a pretty good experience with everything and it’s really not a hard process to get started,” Mack said.

Lopez said the partnership offered programs are specifically curated to what the healthcare industry dictates as being most needed in the New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Buda and Austin regions.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, healthcare and social assistance is one of the dominant industries for employment in Texas, with the employment growth expected to exceed 1.9 million by 2032, an increase of over 290,000 jobs compared to 2022.

“Certain occupations in the healthcare industry are still struggling to meet demand. Registered nurses, for example, still have shortages of available employees to meet current demand in the workforce,” the Texas Workforce Commission report stated.

With open enrollment for the MedCerts partnership now available, the Continuing Education Office plans to further expand the online programs offered and aims to meet the needs of TXST’s non-traditional learners.

“We’re always trying to expand and grow our inventory of courses, whether it be with our partners or own courses internally; it just depends what the needs of the industry are in the region,” Lopez said.

The MedCerts partnership will not be impacted by the current National Institutes of Health funding cuts.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
An individual holds a sign reading "Gaza: Most child amputees on Earth. Thanks to us" in the lobby during open comments Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at San Marcos City Hall. Over 60 people spoke during the open comments at the start of the city council meeting about the ceasefire resolution on the agenda.
City Council agrees to put ceasefire resolution to a vote
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
The building that will house San Marcos's workforce training facility sits on 630 E. Hopkins St, Sunday, April 13, 2025 in the City Hall Complex. The building formerly housed the city fleet division.
City makes workforce training more accessible for community
University Star logo
Rabid raccoon found in San Marcos neighborhood
Protesters attend Palestine Solidarity SMTX‘s “San Marcos Stands against Genocide” protest, Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the San Marcos City Hall. The movement advocates for a ceasefire resolution in city council.
TXST international students face immigration, visa changes amid federal crackdown
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Two Texas State students face change in immigration status amid ongoing revocations
More in university
NIH terminates TXST biomedical research programs
NIH terminates TXST biomedical research programs
Animal science freshman Avery Donnelly holds Pumpkin while sitting on her bed, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Elena Zamora O'Shea Hall. Avery registered Pumpkin as an ESA through ODS.
Lawsuit targets disability protections, TXST service animals remain unchanged
University Star logo
TXST responds to backlash on Bobcat Shuttles transporting individuals to anti-Trump protest
Jeff with director of documentary the devil and daniel johnston.
Wittliff preserves Austin artist's archives
Individuals march to the JC Kellam building, Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Texas State. Students rallied for a safer campus for international students and marched to JC Kellam to call on President Kelly Damphousse to make Texas State a sanctuary campus.
Students call for administration to make TXST a sanctuary campus
Mike Posner
Mike Posner, ACRAZE and more to headline River Fest 2025
Donate to The University Star