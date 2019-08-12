The Bobcat Store, new and improved

Abel Rodriguez of San Marcos Glass works to remove the remaining pieces of an old door frame June 24 at the bookstore located in the LBJ Student Center. Photo credit: Jaden Edison

The previously known Texas State University Bookstore will now be referred to as The Bobcat Store.

The University Bookstore underwent changes amidst the construction on and within the LBJ Student Center, including a name change. The store was completely remodeled, with more personality added to the central bookstore on campus.

Store Director Cole Johnson said the new store name is less generic and provides inclusivity for all the merchandise.

“We have a lot more than just books, so I think calling it The University Bookstore marketed to students and the community that all we did was sell books when we have clothing, gifts, convenience and computers to offer,” Johnson said.

Additional changes were made to the store, like offering a wider variety of products, as Colloquium Bookstore shut down at the end of spring 2019 and merged with the University Bookstore to have a centralized location for supplies and merchandise.

The Bobcat Store employee Clayne Ideus approved of the convenience of combining both stores’ products for on-the-go students.

“With the renovations, it is laid out in an easier way to navigate and offers all of the products available to students in one store instead of two different places on campus,” Ideus said.

Paige Nugent, biology sophomore, lived in Butler residential hall last year and thinks the combination of the two stores will save time and confusion for students, especially those living the furthest away from the student center.

“I would walk all the way to LBJ from my dorm to buy a specific book for class and then it wouldn’t be there, so I could have just saved time and walked down the street to Colloquium to get it,” Nugent said. “This way, everything is in one location and there will no longer be any confusion about products in stock and store hours.”

Additionally, the bookstore remodel is about 99 percent finished, according to Johnson. The new and improved Bobcat Store will have a new layout, including new paint and counters.

The Bobcat Store will be hosting a grand re-opening celebration Sept. 12, which will include food, games and prizes for everyone to enjoy.

