Bobcats trust the process heading into the fall

The new era of Bobcat football is set to begin in a few weeks. The anxiety and excitement of the new season are beginning to set in.

Coaches and players alike are gearing up to play Texas A&M University in College Station on Aug. 29. Cornerback Anthony J. Tayor said the team seems more comfortable with the transition of the new coaching staff.

“It has been a smooth transition,” Taylor said. “The coaches are doing a good job of understanding us as players and understanding the needs we have. They understand us a lot more.”

The Spring football game was a small sample of what fans should expect from this team. According to the coaching staff, the game was more of a rough draft of what this team will be this coming football season. Spavital said that figuring out who the players, learning how they fit in and learning the new schemes were the emphasis heading into the summer.

“Spring was more about developing our identity,” Spavital said. “Learning new schemes, learning how we practice, developing the foundation of our program. It took until practice ten in spring ball for players to start buying in. I am very pleased as a coach to see where we have progressed to this point”

The players are confident in what the coaches are teaching them. The general consensus from the players was that they like what they are seeing from the new coaching staff. Senior offensive lineman Aaron Brewer said that trusting the process into the new era came easy to the team.

“Everyone has bought in, (we) let them come in with open (arms), and not try to resist anything, everything has been good,” Brewer said.

One of the big questions of the fall practice remains unanswered: Who will be the starting quarterback? The competition is between Junior Gresch Jensen a transfer from California State Fullerton College and last year’s part-time starter Tyler Vitt.

Jensen played in Bob Stitt’s offense before when he played at Montana, an FCS team, where he placed third in the Jerry Rice Award and was an FCS All-American as a freshman. Vitt helped lead the team last year and showed flashes of solid playmaking abilities as a freshman.

Spavital feels like it will be good competition heading into the season. Coach Spavital said he is not ready to name his quarterback just yet.

“Gresch is going to be a true pocket passer who has to be efficient and work his check-downs and releases with five guys down the field,” Spavital said. “Vitt brings a different dynamic where he can run the ball and still make the throws so it’s a unique quarterback battle.”

The team has shifted their focus on Texas A&M as the August 29th date nears. Texas A&M is heavily favored but the Bobcats feel confident. Jake Spavital will be making his return to Kyle Field after having coached there during the Kevin Sumlin era.

Although Texas A&M has the better athletes, Coach Bob Stitt said he feels the experience of facing the Bobcat defense has helped them prepare for a team like Texas A&M.

“They are really good. They are going to be tough, we have to be perfect. You can’t drop a ball or miss a protection,” Stitt said. “But they don’t have as many things going on as our defense, they are hard and they prepare us for everything.”

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Blake Aragon said he recognizes how good this Texas A&M team is, but feels the team has a shot.

“They are big for sure. They are all fast and physical. With our offense, with all the stuff we have going through it, with fly motion and trying to get into a man (coverage). If we can get them into man coverage I would put our wide receiving corp against anyone,” Aragon said.

