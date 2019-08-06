City Council postpones Veoride and handgun resolutions
August 6, 2019
Filed under In Brief, News, San Marcos
San Marcos city council postponed two resolutions during their first regular meeting of the summer on August 6. The two items postponed involved the ride sharing program Veoride and carrying a concealed handgun into council chambers.
The first item to be postponed was resolution 2019-138R. The resolution would have made it illegal for anyone not authorized to carry a concealed handgun into council chambers while a meeting is taking place. The council postponed the resolution citing they needed more time to discuss the vote as well as having the public better informed of the potential change in law.
A contract for a one-year renewal with Veoride was also postponed at the hearing. Council postponed the Veoride renewal with council concerned over bikes being left unattended.
