Once Upon A Time In Hollywood review

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” was one of my most anticipated films of the year. This movie is director Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film in his promised 10-film career, meaning chances are high Tarantino will direct one more film then call it a quits.

Tarantino is arguably one of the greatest directors of all time, directing classics like “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” to modern-day hits like “Django: Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight.” When a Tarantino-directed movie is coming out, it is a must-see.

Although “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” was not his best film, it was incredible nonetheless. This movie was loaded with stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino and Kurt Russel. The acting was top-notch due to the talent featured in the movie.

Tarantino is known for his unique style of writing and directing. It is his trademark to grab multiple storylines with plenty of flashbacks to explain character’s backstories and have each of them meet back at the end for an epic finale, much like in the movies previously mentioned.

Most importantly, Tarantino makes movies he would want to view, meaning his movies are insanely fun and most of the time, violent. “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” was no different.

However, the film came across more like a comedy than a typical Tarantino action movie. DiCaprio and Pitt did an extraordinary job playing two friends trying to become successful in Hollywood but for the majority of the movie, the characters seem to just hang out.

Oftentimes, viewers are used to blockbuster superhero movies or films where that require constant attention to catch every little detail because it will become relevant later on. “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” breaks from this trend and presents a more relaxed vibe.

This is a two-hour and 40-minute long movie, and it definitely dragged on at times. Some scenes were slower than others, which held the movie back. Characters like Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, did not factor into the plot or contribute heavily, although the actress performed well throughout the movie.

As previously mentioned, Tarantino had an array of stars to work with and DiCaprio, Pitt and Robbie should be nominated for Oscars given their performances. However, ultimately, Pitt steals the show and runs with it. His character comes off as cool and interesting, making audiences care about what happens to him.

The only reason the movie drags is due to the “Tarantino effect” and how everyone understands he masters suspense and action. When viewers watch what seems like a “hangout” movie, it feels much different from his other movies and at times can appear slow.

The payoff at the end of the film has to be one of Tarantino’s best scenes in any of his nine movies. The ending is completely unexpected and will make any viewer’s jaw drop and definitely remind them that yes, they are watching a Tarantino movie.

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” will be one of the best movies of 2019. It blends creativity and humor, while still featuring the signature Tarantino action throughout. I would suggest going to a movie theater where that offers food because it is a long ride that will leave audiences talking about it for days. “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” gets a 9/10.