Motorcyclist Dies After Crash in Slow IH-35 Traffic

City of San Marcos emergency units responded to a major traffic accident on IH-35 northbound at Wonder World Drive Exit 202 at 4:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 that resulted in the death of a Hillsboro man.

According to witnesses, Martel Tamar Sanders, 41, of Hillsboro, Tx was driving a black 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on IH-35 in the left lane. According to a press release by city officials, it appears as if traffic was slowing in front of Sanders and he was unable to avoid the vehicle ahead of him. His motorcycle rear-ended the vehicle, causing his motorcycle to fall to the ground. Sanders was thrown to the ground and into moving traffic.

“Witnesses at the scene, including an off-duty firefighter and a medical student, performed CPR on Sanders. He was transported to Ascension Seton Medical Center Hays in Kyle where he was later pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Beth Smith and next of kin was notified, stated the press release,” states the press release.

Assistant Police Chief Brandon Winkenwerder extended his condolences to the Sanders family and reminded the public that conditions on the road can change in seconds.

“We urge motorists to drive defensively, to not follow too closely and to always watch for potential dangers before it’s too late to react,” Winkenwerder said. “Traffic conditions can change quickly with tragic results. We extend our condolences to Mr. Sanders’ family.”

This is the sixth traffic fatality in San Marcos this year, according to city officials.

