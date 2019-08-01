Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 20

TXST Sports Prez Andrew Zimmel and sports reporter Sean Anchondo break down Texas State’s schedule — specifically the October 26th trip to Jonesboro, Arkansas to face the Red Wolves and Arkansas State. Also, Andrew Zimmel breaks down the Texas State Men’s Basketball Schedule.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.

