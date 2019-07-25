Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 19

TXST Sports Prez Andrew Zimmel and sports reporter Sean Anchondo break down Texas State’s schedule — specifically the ULM game on October 10th. Also, Colton McWilliams talks College Football Fashion and stirring the pot. Editor in chief Jakob Rodriguez talks Media Day.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.