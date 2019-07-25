UPD recovers abandoned weapons at Sewell Park
July 25, 2019
Filed under News, San Marcos
The Texas State University Police Department recovered several abandoned weapons in Sewell Park on July 24.
According to University officials, UPD officers, responding to a call from a concerned citizen, found several rifles hidden under a blanket in the park.
Investigators determined that the weapons had been abandoned there, and later identified them as having been stolen from a residence in Temple two weeks prior, according to a release from the university.
The suspect in the Temple burglary is currently jailed on unrelated charges.
There is currently no active threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing, university officials state.
Emergencies may be reported to UPD even if the crime is currently in progress, dial 911 or call the Texas State University Police Department at 512-245-2805. These tips are not monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All information will remain confidential, according to the UPD website.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.