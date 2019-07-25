UPD recovers abandoned weapons at Sewell Park

The Texas State University Police Department recovered several abandoned weapons in Sewell Park on July 24.

According to University officials, UPD officers, responding to a call from a concerned citizen, found several rifles hidden under a blanket in the park.

Investigators determined that the weapons had been abandoned there, and later identified them as having been stolen from a residence in Temple two weeks prior, according to a release from the university.

The suspect in the Temple burglary is currently jailed on unrelated charges.

There is currently no active threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing, university officials state.

There is currently no active threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing, university officials state.

