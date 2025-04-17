The Edge
Joey Hobert receives spotlight on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
April 17, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) hauling in a catch during position drills at Texas State football’s Pro Day on Wednesday, March 26th, 2025 at UFCU Stadium.

Thursday morning on Good Morning Football (GMF), the NFL’s weekly morning show, 12-year NFL veteran and GMF co-host Will Blackmon highlighted Texas State’s Joey Hobert on a segment titled “Which WR not named Travis Hunter stands out to you in this year’s draft?”

Blackmon said he has known Hobert since he was 13, coached him in high school, and has followed Hobert’s whole journey.

“Joey Hobert man, he’s going to be my sleeper,” Blackmon said on the show. “He’ll probably go undrafted, but he will make someone’s full team on special teams, and then he’ll be very very impactful as a receiver.”

Blackmon compared Hobert’s on-field talent to two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Doug Baldwin, who was undrafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, where he played the entirety of his career.

Hobert spent the final two years of his collegiate career at Texas State where he earned All-Sun Belt Second Team honors twice. In 23 games played Hobert recorded 146 receptions, 1575 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Round one of the 2025 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 26. Rounds two and three will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 25. Rounds four through seven will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26.

Streaming coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Donate to The University Star