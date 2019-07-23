Photo Gallery: Sun Belt Media Day 2019

Texas State and the rest of the Sun Belt Conference met July 22 for media day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Lousiana.

Players and head coaches spoke about their teams, along with what fans can expect this upcoming season.

Gallery | 25 Photos Andrew Zimmel The Sun Belt Championship Trophy on display. The inaugural championship took place last season when Appalachian State took the trophy home with a 30-19 win over Louisiana.

