Photo Gallery: Sun Belt Media Day 2019

Andrew Zimmel
July 23, 2019
Texas State and the rest of the Sun Belt Conference met July 22 for media day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Lousiana.
Players and head coaches spoke about their teams, along with what fans can expect this upcoming season.

 

The Sun Belt Championship Trophy on display. The inaugural championship took place last season when Appalachian State took the trophy home with a 30-19 win over Louisiana.
