Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 18
July 20, 2019
Filed under Multimedia, Podcasts, Sports
Editor in chief Jakob Rodriguez and sports reporter Sean Anchondo break down Texas State’s schedule — specifically the Nicholls State game on September 28th. Also, Andrew Zimmel interviews former bobcat Alex Peacock about his future playing career and more.
‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.