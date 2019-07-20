Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 18

Editor in chief Jakob Rodriguez and sports reporter Sean Anchondo break down Texas State’s schedule — specifically the Nicholls State game on September 28th. Also, Andrew Zimmel interviews former bobcat Alex Peacock about his future playing career and more.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.

