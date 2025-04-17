The Edge
The University Star
The University Star
The University Star









Quarterback Gevani McCoy enters transfer portal

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
April 17, 2025
Nathan Moya
Gevani McCoy drops back to pass during drills at the spring football game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at UFCU Stadium.

Redshirt senior quarterback Gevani McCoy has reportedly entered the transfer portal after a three-month stint in San Marcos.

McCoy was at the Texas State spring game, but despite the tough competition for the starting quarterback spot for the Bobcats, he will look elsewhere for a new opportunity.

In 2024, McCoy’s only season at Oregon State, he appeared in 10 games, threw for 1,300 yards, and three touchdowns while rushing for 328 yards and five touchdowns on 59 carries.

In 2022 at Idaho, McCoy earned the Jerry Rice Award for FCS National Freshman of the Year.

The Oregon State transfer committed to Texas State on January 14 and now enters the portal for the third time in his career with one year of eligibility remaining.

