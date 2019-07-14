Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 17

Sports Editor Claire Partain and TXST Sports Prez Andrew Zimmel talk about past and present Bobcat greats including softball associate head coach Cat Ostermann and her win at the Softball International Cup; Coach Spavital joins Cats Got Our Tongues with an exclusive phone interview on adjusting to San Marcos, family ties and expectations for next season’s football team.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.