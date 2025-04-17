The Edge
86° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

City makes workforce training more accessible for community

Meg Boles, News Contributor
April 17, 2025
Meg Boles
The building that will house San Marcos’s workforce training facility sits on 630 E. Hopkins St, Sunday, April 13, 2025 in the City Hall Complex. The building formerly housed the city fleet division.

San Marcos is opening a new trades training center inside city hall to help meet rising demand for skilled labor across the region.

The center, launched in partnership with Austin Community College (ACC), replaces last year’s pilot heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) training program at the public library. The space was previously used by San Marcos’ fleet division, which relocated to the Public Services Center on McCarty Lane.

With expanded space at the East Hopkins Street facility, the city will now offer courses in welding, plumbing and automotive maintenance, careers that don’t require a four-year degree but do require hands-on skills.

“This expanded workforce training space allows [the city of San Marcos] to provide additional access to courses teaching skills that will help our residents secure meaningful employment and meet the needs of our local businesses,” Hayden Migl, the city’s director of administrative services said at the March 25 ribbon cutting.

That demand is not unique to San Marcos. According to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report, 80% of U.S. localities report having trouble finding workers for trade positions like welders and mechanics. These aren’t jobs young people are unwilling to pursue; the problem, the report found, is often a mismatch between training programs and actual employer needs.

ACC builds its workforce courses around input from nearly 100 local business partners. Dean of ACC’s Continuing Education Donald Tracy said the strategy is simple: ask employers what skills they need, then teach those skills.

“We do a lot of listening to employers and others around the community and what the needs are,” Tracy said. “Right now, we’re seeing a huge demand for the skilled trades [in Central Texas], and so those are the very types of programs we’re going to be bringing, initially, into the community through this center.”

The center is also designed to be accessible, which ACC is doing by partnering with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas to help cover course fees for eligible students, removing a key barrier to entry for lower-income residents.

“I can’t understand a better way to move people out of poverty than to offer classes that help people get an industry recognized credential that ultimately lead to a job that is in demand, that’s in our area,” Doug Mudd, executive director of Community Action Inc. said.

For local officials and educators, the training center is as much about economic development as it is about education. Texas State professor Felix Quayson, who studies workforce development, said centers like these help build the labor pool that attracts bigger employers.

“Workforce centers really serve as the portal… that will attract major companies and major talents across the country … to come to San Marcos to also help develop the regional economy,” Quayson said. “[Workforce Centers] end up creating pipelines, work pipelines they end up …overhauling the whole community.”

ACC and the city plan to continue expanding course offerings based on community needs and employer input. The HVAC program is already enrolling students, and other trades programs are expected to follow soon.

“Partnerships help us to connect with students that maybe don’t initially see the college as a resource for them, and gives us a chance to connect with them and support them in their learning needs,” Tracy said. “Partners help us with facilities like the city of San Marcos is doing now, which helps us to get out into the community where [the] people are.”

More information on upcoming classes is available through ACC’s continuing education website.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior sprinter Drew Donley sprints for the 200m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Donley having success on track team
University Star logo
Rabid raccoon found in San Marcos neighborhood
Gevani McCoy drops back to pass during drills at the spring football game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcat football gears up for season with annual spring game
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the men's long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Chris Preddie named Sun Belt Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week
Texas State pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats split season series with Roadrunners
Texas State sophomore #8 Samson Pugh slides to home as all four bases were unloaded in one hit and a pair of erros at the game against Houston Christian University on April 15, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball takes down the Huskies
More in News
Protesters attend Palestine Solidarity SMTX‘s “San Marcos Stands against Genocide” protest, Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the San Marcos City Hall. The movement advocates for a ceasefire resolution in city council.
TXST international students face immigration, visa changes amid federal crackdown
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Two Texas State students face change in immigration status amid ongoing revocations
NIH terminates TXST biomedical research programs
NIH terminates TXST biomedical research programs
Hays County Government Center sits at 712 S. Stagecoach Trail, Monday, April 7, 2025 in San Marcos.
SMPD, Hays County cannot account for missing evidence
City council to vote on new student housing complex
City council to vote on new student housing complex
County terminates contract with Austin Pets Alive! for pet resource center
County terminates contract with Austin Pets Alive! for pet resource center
More in san-marcos
Chapo (Left) plays with Molly (Right), Sunday, April 6, 2025, at the San Marcos Dog Park.
Ruff spot for city hall?
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Cape's Dam located in Thompson's Island Park, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in San Marcos.
Teen's death at Cape’s Dam ruled accidental drowning
IKEA to open new location in San Marcos
IKEA to open new location in San Marcos
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
A 15 minute parking sign seen on Sunday, March 16, 2025, downtown.
Parking enforcement increases in downtown San Marcos
Donate to The University Star