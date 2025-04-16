The Edge
Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund marks 15 years of advocacy

Cady Clements, Life and Arts Contributor
April 16, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund (BPSF) community engagement director Morgan Bennett (Right) and digital strategist intern Simeon Kalvin (Left) dance together during the BSF 15th Anniversary Celebration, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Wake the Dead Coffee House.

Sounds of laughter and joy filled Wake the Dead Coffee House on Saturday afternoon as the San Marcos community celebrated the continuous support of LGBTQ+ residents in Hays County.
 

The Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund (BPSF) is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that dedicates itself to the LGBTQ+ residents of San Marcos.  

On April 12, BPSF reflected on 15 years of supporting LGBTQ+ residents with the theme ‘Love Will Keep Us Together.’ Speakers at the event said the theme was chosen for its powerful resonance with the community, reflecting the spirit of inclusivity and unity that defined the organization’s mission for the past 15 years.  

Todd Papke, BPSF’s marketing director and Texas State alumnus, said the organization experienced many changes over the years.  

“It’s amazing that [BPSF] is still going after so long,” Papke said. “There are a lot of things that can trip up a nonprofit organization like this.” 

For its 15th birthday bash, the BPSF held a silent auction and hosted live music by Vic Cole. Heather Aidala, BPSF executive director, said her favorite part of the day was seeing a community committed to getting involved and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. 

“It just brings a lot of joy to be able to be in community, especially in such a time that can be so distressful,” Aidala said.  

BPSF provides two types of scholarships for LGBTQ+ residents: the Jeremy O Torres Emergency Stabilization Fund and the Victor Saldivar Academic Scholarship. 

The Jeremy O Torres Emergency Stabilization Fund application is open 24/7 and is open to Hays County LGBTQ+ individuals between the ages of 18–25 who face an unexpected financial crisis. At its birthday party, BPSF announced this award will change from a one-time $300 award to a one-time $400 award to better serve the LGBTQ+ community.
 

The Victor Saldivar Academic Scholarship opened on April 14 and runs for a month. This scholarship assists in post-secondary education costs for LGBTQ+ students in Hays County. The scholarship will be awarded to three students for up to $1,000.
 

Papke said BPSF’s goal of the afternoon was to raise money for 15 emergency funds for its 15th anniversary. 

“I think the number of applications we see alone is telling that the need is out there,” Papke said. 

BPSF saw an increase in Emergency Stabilization recipients from past years now into the 70s. It also saw the addition of an academic scholarship last year. BPSF grew substantially in recent years and was proud to serve a larger amount of people.
 

BPSF brought in Levi Gaines, a past recipient of the Victor Saldivar Academic Scholarship, who echoed the afternoon’s theme. In his speech, he said the best part of the scholarship was knowing there were people who could help financially and a community that wants to make a difference for LGBTQ+ community members.  

  

BPSF saw a caring community at its 15th birthday party who were willing to talk, laugh and share some extra love with those in the LGBTQ+ community who needed it. Aidala shared how overwhelming it was that this scholarship fund grew into what it is with the help of an inclusive community that is invested in the support and success of LGBTQ+ community members. 

Esteban Puzon, accounting sophomore, attended the 15th birthday party and said the people and environment at BPSF were accepting and uplifting beyond what he had hoped. He initially attended the event for a friend and quickly realized he wanted to be a part of the love and support that BPSF offered. 

“This isn’t to say in any way that San Marcos hasn’t been welcoming, but there’s just a sense of security here,” Puzon said. 

For more information about the Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund, visit its website at https://bobcatpridescholarship.com/. 

 

