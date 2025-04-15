The Edge
77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Multiple Bobcats set records at 44 Farms Team Invitational

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
April 15, 2025
Texas State Athletics
Senior Kason O’Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Texas State track and field team competed at the 44 Farms Team Invitational (April 11-12) in College Station, Texas. Multiple Bobcats set records and made trips to the podium.

Chris Preddie made his outdoor debut in the long jump and did not disappoint. Preddie recorded a mark of 7.87 meters and took home gold in his debut. This jump ranks fourth in the NCAA and first overall in the Sun Belt Conference.

Kason O’Reily won gold in the high jump with a mark of 2.17m which is both the fourth all-time best jump in Texas State history and a meet record in the event. O’Reilly is second in the Sun Belt and tied for ninth in the NCAA .

Kila Rodas placed second overall in the women’s 800 meter with a time of 2:10.86, only .22 seconds off her personal best time of 2:10.64.

Hannah Kemele placed 10th in the women’s shot put and recorded a personal best mark of 15.21m, which puts her at fourth place in the Sun Belt for the event.

Drew Donley put forth another strong performance with a time of 10.24 in the 100 meters. This time placed him 10th in the race and is the second fastest all conditions time in school history.

Donley now holds both 1st and 2nd fastest all conditions times in school history, and is ranked T-26 in the NCAA and first in the Sun Belt.

Lara Roberts made an appearance at the podium in the women’s weight throw after placing third with a mark of 64.81m. Roberts sits at second in the Sun Belt and 15th in the NCAA in the event.

Elias Palmer recorded a personal best time of 9:37.85 in the men’s 3000m steeplechase and placed third overall. Palmer is ranked sixth in the Sun Belt for the event.

The Bobcats track and field team has a couple of meets coming up soon. The Bryan Clay Invitational (April 16-18), MT Sac Relays (April 17-19), Pacific Coast Invitational (April 17), Long Beach Invitational (April 18-19) and Michael Johnson invite (April 18-19). Select athletes from the team will be competing in different events.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Lexi, played by Brenda Salas Center), accepts a flyer from Chloe, played by Meridian Parham (Right), while comforting her friend Yoonji, played by Hailey Heitmeyer, who is actually dead, during the play Hookman, Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413.
Blood splatter and bodies
Attacks on international students cannot be ignored
Attacks on international students cannot be ignored
Students wave their hands to the right during DJ and producer ACRAZE’s set at River Fest 2025 in Sewell Park, Thursday, April 10.
Texas State makes a splash at River Fest ’25
Texas State Junior #13 Keely Williams, senior #6 Ciara Trahan and Junior #9 Sydney Harvey hype each other up during the first inning of the Texas State Softball game against Sam Houston State University on February. 18, 2025.
Texas State softball sweeps Southern Miss in three games
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
Texas State baseball loses series to No. 23 Southern Miss
Texas State football coach GJ Kinne walks back to the sidelines after a timeout during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Bobcats football set to host annual spring game
More in Sports
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) gesturing to his chest after closing a victory against No. 5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas State baseball is back at home to face No. 23 Southern Miss
Texas State sophomore infielder Kate Bubela (24) batting against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
No. 1 Texas run rules Bobcats in Austin
TXST senior tennis player Kiana Graham chases after a tennis ball during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat women's tennis rises to historic heights behind veteran core
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) runs home after a home run against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Mora and Pugh combine for three RBIs and two runs to lift TXST baseball over Baylor
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Madison Azua earns Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week honors
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Yvonne Chamness leads Texas State women's golf to fifth-place finish
More in trackandfield
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Melanie Duron takes homes Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week Award
Texas State freshman sprinter Mihajlo Katanic jumps the hurdle during the 400m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Texas State men's track and field ranked 12th
Texas State junior sprinter Taejha Badal sprints for her 200m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Texas State track and field continues hot start to outdoor season at Bobcat Invitational
Runners for the first heat of the women's 100-meter dash launch off their starting blocks during the Charles Austin Classic track and field meet, Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the track and field stadium. TXST junior sprinter Maejha Badal placed first with a final time of 11.61 seconds.
Pair of Bobcats earn Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week honors
Texas State sophomore jumper Chinenye Uzoh clears a high jump during the Charles Austin Classic track and field meet, Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the track and field stadium. Uzoh tied for third with a final height of 1.74 meters.
Multiple Bobcat track and field athletes finish Charles Austin Classic atop NCAA ranks
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
John Frazier earns Coach of the Year honors
Donate to The University Star