Multiple Bobcats set records at 44 Farms Team Invitational

The Texas State track and field team competed at the 44 Farms Team Invitational (April 11-12) in College Station, Texas. Multiple Bobcats set records and made trips to the podium.

Chris Preddie made his outdoor debut in the long jump and did not disappoint. Preddie recorded a mark of 7.87 meters and took home gold in his debut. This jump ranks fourth in the NCAA and first overall in the Sun Belt Conference.

Kason O’Reily won gold in the high jump with a mark of 2.17m which is both the fourth all-time best jump in Texas State history and a meet record in the event. O’Reilly is second in the Sun Belt and tied for ninth in the NCAA .

Kila Rodas placed second overall in the women’s 800 meter with a time of 2:10.86, only .22 seconds off her personal best time of 2:10.64.

Hannah Kemele placed 10th in the women’s shot put and recorded a personal best mark of 15.21m, which puts her at fourth place in the Sun Belt for the event.

Drew Donley put forth another strong performance with a time of 10.24 in the 100 meters. This time placed him 10th in the race and is the second fastest all conditions time in school history.

Donley now holds both 1st and 2nd fastest all conditions times in school history, and is ranked T-26 in the NCAA and first in the Sun Belt.

Lara Roberts made an appearance at the podium in the women’s weight throw after placing third with a mark of 64.81m. Roberts sits at second in the Sun Belt and 15th in the NCAA in the event.

Elias Palmer recorded a personal best time of 9:37.85 in the men’s 3000m steeplechase and placed third overall. Palmer is ranked sixth in the Sun Belt for the event.

The Bobcats track and field team has a couple of meets coming up soon. The Bryan Clay Invitational (April 16-18), MT Sac Relays (April 17-19), Pacific Coast Invitational (April 17), Long Beach Invitational (April 18-19) and Michael Johnson invite (April 18-19). Select athletes from the team will be competing in different events.