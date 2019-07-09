Industry hosts closeout to Pride Month

The first month of summer has come to a close, along with Pride Month. June is christened as Pride Month to commemorate the Stonewall Riots, a series of demonstrations by members of the LGBTQ+ community in New York City that occurred throughout the month of June 1969.

The month gives LGBTQ+ members and allies space and freedom to express themselves via events and parades, as well as displaying the impact members of the LGBTQ+ community have had.

To celebrate the ending of June, Industry, a local restaurant and bar hosted a Pride Party June 30 with a live DJ and drag show. The event featured Cynthia Lee Fontaine from RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as San Marcos local Mars and San Antonio native Chyna Cravens.

With a fairly high amount of promotion on social media, fliers around town and on campus, as well as excitement from the staff, the turnout of dozens of attendees was successful considering the restaurant is relatively new to San Marcos.

Harlan Scott, restaurant consultant for Industry, said the event was really fun and successful. He hopes for an even bigger audience next year.

“We had just enough people to create great energy,” Scott said. “I’d expect three times as much next time, honestly. Next year, we’d like to sponsor a charity since we can predict turnout a little better.”

Scott enjoyed the fact people were seemingly having a great time and relished in the idea Industry was a safe place for individuals to be themselves.

“People had a great time,” Scott said. “This event wasn’t really something we were trying to make money from. It was more important the community knows there is one more place where everyone can be themselves.”

The environment has a “treat you like family” vibe and with its one rule to be nice, Industry was the perfect place to throw a fun and welcoming show to close out Pride Month.

Giovan Lugo, theatre senior and drag queen, said he really loved the show and getting the opportunity to meet other drag queens.

“It was really fun and we got to meet Cynthia from RuPaul’s Drag Race, which was really cool,” Lugo said. “I think it’s great Industry put the show on and created a safe space for everyone. Everyone had fun and was really supportive.”

Sandra Vasquez, Pride Party attendee, said she enjoyed her time at the event and was happy she went. She often tries her best to attend Pride events and show her support.

“Although I am not a part of the LGBTQ+ community, I know it’s sadly still the case people are not supported by the ones close to them, or even the world, so I like to go just to tell everyone they are loved and supported,” Vasquez said.

Industry is open every day 11 to 12 a.m. with happy hour 3 to 6 p.m. and is located at 110 E Martin Luther King Dr.

