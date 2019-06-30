San Marcos Premium Outlets offers residents extra discounts
June 30, 2019
Filed under Business, News, San Marcos
A hot spot all year round, the San Marcos Premium Outlets kicks off summer with new deals from some of the most popular stores for locals.
Beginning earlier this month on June 6, residents of San Marcos can join in on the first ever Local Residents Shop and Save program every Wednesday through December. Upon visiting guest services, residents can present a valid license proving they live in San Marcos or have a membership to the VIP Club.
When entering guest services located by the food court, scratch offs are available for residents to complete in order to win a Visa gift card valuing up to $50 or a free gift on top of their purchases made at the Premium Outlets Monday through Thursday.
Additionally, residents can win extra discounts up to 65 percent off at any of the name brand stores at the Simon Premium Outlets participating in the program which include Coach, J. Crew, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Vera Bradley, Sunglass Hut and more.
Director of Marketing for San Marcos Premium Outlets Celena McGuill said she loves this program and cannot wait to bring in more residents due to the increase in deals being offered.
“Local residents and shoppers are the fabric of our community and they make San Marcos a great place to live, work, play and of course, shop,” McGuill said.
Karina Grajeda, forensic science graduate student, looks forward to the newly implemented discounts at the outlets especially during the holidays.
“As a native New Mexican, becoming a Texas resident and not having outlets back home this sounds like a great opportunity for college students to have the chance to purchase name brand items at a reasonable price,” said Grajeda.
Camrie Pipper, administrative assistant for the philosophy department at Texas State, enjoys visiting the outlets on her days off to shop.
“As a San Marcos resident, I find this discount program very exciting,” Pipper said. “I usually purchase retail items through Amazon, but this discount program could change that.”
The opportunities to save give residents more of an incentive to visit the premium outlets.
“While the program just launched at the beginning of (June), we anticipate many of our local shoppers will head to the outlets and take advantage of the locals-only perks that come with the program,” McGuill said.
For more about year-long deals and discounts at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, visit its website.
