Pedestrian hit and killed in traffic collision on Aquarena Springs

San Marcos Fire Department and EMS were on the scene to deliver medical aid to the patient

San Marcos Fire Department and EMS were on the scene to deliver medical aid to the patient

San Marcos Fire Department and EMS were on the scene to deliver medical aid to the patient

At approximately 12:30 a.m., June 25, an auto-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Aquarena Springs Dr. and Thorpe Lane resulted in the death of a 30-year-old woman.

San Marcos 9-1-1 received the call regarding the incident at 12:38 p.m., where a pickup truck struck a pedestrian at the intersection. Upon arrival, responding units found the woman in the middle of the roadway, unresponsive and not breathing. According to San Marcos EMS and fire department, medical aid was attempted but the woman was declared to be beyond life-saving measures.

The pedestrian hit and killed has been identified as Katherine Arcillia Morgan of San Marcos. Witnesses of the accident said they saw Morgan initially cross Aquarena Springs Dr., then turn and walk into oncoming traffic. The pickup truck allegedly had a green light at the time Morgan walked into the road and, as witnesses stated, had no time to stop.

The driver of the pickup — a 2009 silver Chevrolet — was Michael James Gorzik of San Marcos. According to SMPD, no signs of intoxication or impairment have been detected in Gorzik and a preliminary investigation showed he was travelling under the speed limit of 45 mph.

At approximately 2 a.m., Justice of the Peace JoAnne Prado pronounced Morgan deceased. An autopsy has been ordered and next of kin has been notified.

No criminal or traffic charges are expected to be filed in relation to the collision. This is the fifth traffic fatality in San Marcos for 2019.

(Viewed 4 times, 4 visits today)