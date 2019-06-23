Deputy Title IX Coordinator is appointed
June 23, 2019
Filed under Breaking, In Brief, News, University
Kendra Wesson has been selected as the Deputy Title IX Coordinator in the Office of Equity and Inclusion. The position was formerly held by Alexandria Hatcher.
The Deputy Title IX Coordinator is responsible for managing the university’s compliance obligations under Title IX, including investigating allegations of discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct.
Wesson has over six years of education experience. She has been part of the Texas State community as a Residence Director and a Student Conduct Officer. Her education includes a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration with a focus in Educational Leadership.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.