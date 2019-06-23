Deputy Title IX Coordinator is appointed

McKenzie Godeaux, communication disorders junior, walks into the JC Kellam Administration Building, home of the Title IX office.

Kendra Wesson has been selected as the Deputy Title IX Coordinator in the Office of Equity and Inclusion. The position was formerly held by Alexandria Hatcher.

The Deputy Title IX Coordinator is responsible for managing the university’s compliance obligations under Title IX, including investigating allegations of discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct.

Wesson has over six years of education experience. She has been part of the Texas State community as a Residence Director and a Student Conduct Officer. Her education includes a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration with a focus in Educational Leadership.