Float Fest announces cancellation of 2019 festival

This year’s Float Fest has been canceled according to Float Fest officials on June 21. Ticket holders will receive a full refund within seven business days automatically through Evenbrite.

According to the official statement, the festival grounds were not ready due to the vast rain Gonzales, Texas, the new festival site, received in May and June. The rain caused roadblocks and delays in construction.

The festival site is being prepared for Float Fest 2020.

Any questions can be sent to [email protected]