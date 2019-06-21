Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 14

On Ep. 14 of ‘Cats Got Our Tongues, Sports Editor Claire Partain brings in Editor in chief Jakob Rodriguez, and the two discuss Jakob’s baseball experience on his recent study abroad trip to Japan and Ty Harrington’s surprise retirement from coaching baseball. VP of Podcasting and Texas State Sports Prez Andrew Zimmel comes in to talk about the women’s soccer World Cup — and the local version of the camaraderie displayed throughout it. On the ‘To Clarify’ segment, Claire, Jakob, and Zimmel discuss tubing as a sport.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.