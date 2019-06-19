Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston parks

Schlitterbahn has been in business for 40 years with four locations across Texas

Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts has announced the selling of two parks in Galveston and New Braunfels to a company based out of Ohio.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company has agreed to purchase the two parks for $261 million. According to Cedar Fair, the names of the parks will not change, but the company plans to make improvements and changes for park goers. A representative from Cedar Fair has said the company will work to improve amenities such as food, beverage and accommodating people at the park.

During the transition of ownership, operations will remain as scheduled at the two locations.