Austin local found dead in San Marcos River after tubing trip

Ryan Hyman was a wide receiver for Midwestern State and resided in Austin

Ryan Hyman was a wide receiver for Midwestern State and resided in Austin

Ryan Hyman was a wide receiver for Midwestern State and resided in Austin

Ryan Hyman, a 26-year-old Austin resident, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Hyman was later determined to have drowned while tubing the San Marcos River in Martindale.

Hyman reportedly abandoned his tube to swim and grab a lost tube floating nearby and began struggling in the water. His friends and bystanders witnessing the trouble were unable to make it to him before he disappeared under the water due to the congestion of tubes on the river.

The body was recovered Sunday, June 16, near the exit of Texas State Tubes, where Hyman was last seen.

Hyman, originally from Redondo Beach, California, was a current Austin resident and wide receiver for Midwestern State University.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating if alcohol was a factor in the drowning. According to Texas Game Warden Joann Garza-Mayberry, they are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.