Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 13

Sports Editor Claire Partain and VP of Podcasting Andrew Zimmel talk the Women’s World Cup and some of Claire’s brush with talent. Then, reporter Sean Anchondo calls in to give his weekly preview of Texas State’s schedule.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Jakob Rodriguez and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.