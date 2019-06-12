Vie Management acquires and remodels Ella Lofts

San Marcos residents and Texas State students can now be part of the Vie lifestyle.

San Marcos residents can now look forward to new student apartments as Vie Management acquires Ella Lofts, a five story student housing community.

Vie Management is a real estate investment and management company with 18 years of experience in supplying student housing and multifamily communities throughout the United States.

Vie states its core mission is to provide an inspiring and engaging living experience for its guests. Its office is located at 817 Chestnut St. in San Marcos.

Director of Brand Experiences Sabine Kadyss described Vie as not only a company with goals to improve its guests lifestyle, but that Vie is a lifestyle in itself. Vie is not just a company but a brand that impact and shapes its residents lives for the better, according to Sabine.

“In student housing, it is rare you have a brand, and (Vie) is looking to create and establish its own brand,” Kadyss said. “We are a brand with the goal of creating and implementing the unique attributes and community that embody the Vie lifestyle.”

The company’s plan for branding itself as the premiere living experience is to set itself apart from the former Ella Lofts and competing student housing communities.

By implementing premium services and amenities, guests are able to enjoy the world class fitness center, Vie Fit, exclusive coffee experiences with Kahvie Café, San Marcos’s first infinity pool, a yoga studio and more.

Additionally, Vie looks to give back to its community through its philanthropic program, Vie Inspired, conducting community activities 12 times a year. Lastly, the brand looks to upgrade all residential units in an effort to help guests live luxuriously.

Most of these aspirations will be made reality with a $1 million renovation premiering fall 2019, though many services have already been implemented.

Vie seeks to completely separate itself from the former Ella Lofts, but flashy amenities and residential perks are only the beginning of what is important to guests, as many have had issues with customer service and concerns regarding safety in a growing city like San Marcos.

General manager on site Hilda Ramirez emphasizes the security and safety measures taken to ensure the safe keeping of residents and property. Hilda explains Vie enlists the services of security patrols to help dispel any criminal activity.

“To ensure the safety of Vie and its residents, we have active security cameras monitoring virtually every part of Vie Lofts, as well as requiring a key fob for access into the building and its facilities,” Ramirez said. “If someone is not a guest living here, they will not be able to enter.”

While residents can appreciate Vie’s security measures, some would hope the customer service aspects improve as well. Like Ella Lofts management, residents are having issues when requiring help and communications from the front office and its employees.

Former resident of Ella Lofts and current resident at Vie Kiana Harden, public relations junior, believes the management switch has improved multiple aspects of the living space but there is room for increased help in customer service.

Harden expressed her concerns regarding communication with the company and the disorganization between guests and management since the acquisition.

“Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love living here and believe they have made great strides in improving the lofts,” Harden said. “However, communication is definitely something that needs improvement as mix ups regarding rent, leasing and construction are too common.”

Priscilla Nguyen, leasing manager at Vie Lofts, understands the importance of clear communication and believes in the companies principles of strong customer service.

“Vie is proud of the customer service it provides and works tirelessly to make it our top priority,” Nguyen said.

Renovations are to be completed by fall 2020. Any additional information can be found online at its website or get in contact with the properties leasing managers.