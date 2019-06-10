Founder of The Wittliff Collections passes away

University President Denise M. Trauth reported that Bill Wittliff passed away on June 9, 2019.

Wittliff and his wife, Dr. Sally Wittliff, founded The Wittliff Collections, housed in the Alkek library, at Texas State University in 1986 to create a special collections research archive, library, and exhibition gallery focused entirely on the creative spirit of Texas and the Southwest.

President Trauth’s email to current students, faculty and staff said that the loss of Wittliff echoed across the university due to Wittliff’s impact on students.

“Bill was a gifted writer, filmmaker, photographer, artist, and visionary,” Trauth’s email said. “He was an inspiration to all who knew him, but particularly to our students. During special programs at The Wittliff attended by hundreds of people of all ages, Bill could usually be found in the corner of the room surrounded by students as he patiently answered questions about the creative process.”

