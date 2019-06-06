Defending the First Amendment since 1911

The University Star

Sports Podcast: 'Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 12

Claire Partain, Colton McWilliams, Andrew Zimmel, Jakob Rodriguez, and Sean Anchondo
June 6, 2019
On Ep. 12 of ‘Cats Got Our Tongues, Sports Editor Claire Partain and reporter Colton McWilliams rate Texas State’s sports teams. Editor in chief Jakob Rodriguez and Vice President of Podcasting Andrew Zimmel come in to discuss how difficult it is to cover Texas State’s sports. Sean Anchondo calls in to reveal his prediction for the football team’s game against Texas A&M this upcoming fall and more.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.

Claire Partain, Sports Editor

Andrew Zimmel

Jakob Rodriguez, Editor in Chief
Sean Anchondo

Sean Anchondo, Author

